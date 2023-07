Photo: Penticton Fire Department file photo

The Penticton Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire in the 600 block of Duncan Avenue Tuesday morning.

Assistant chief Rob Trupp said crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to find the SUV with a fire in the engine compartment.

The vehicle was parked on the side of the road and nobody was in it.

Trupp said it was "quickly extinguished" and that there were no injuries.

Traffic was disrupted as crews cleaned up.