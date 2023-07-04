Grief group beginning for younger victims of spousal loss in South Okanagan

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The South Okanagan Loss Society is expanding its service to offer programming specifically for people under 50 who have lost their spouse or partner.

Beginning this month, the society will host a confidential online support group led by a certified grief counsellor to bring together what they describe as an "often overlooked group in our community," free of charge every second Wednesday of each month.

For Mare McHale, SOLS board member, the project is personal. She became a widow at the age of 33.

“When I lost my husband, I felt that no one could relate and although my friends and family were supportive, I would have jumped at the chance to meet other young widows," McHale said in a press release.

"Grief is isolating and scary, especially when you also suddenly become a single parent, breadwinner, and more. Even though I lost my husband six years ago, I am still looking forward to attending this group for support.”

Registered professional counsellor Sam Lucier said loss can feel extremely lonely and "surreal," which is where the value of the support group comes in.

“We often look to our families and our peers to validate and affirm what we are experiencing. We look to them to see if what we’re experiencing is ‘normal’ but oftentimes, they just don’t get it, because there’s nothing normal about losing someone early in life - it sets us apart," Lucier explained.

Any for whom this resonates is encouraged to sign up and help work through their loss. SOLS runs weekly support groups both online and in-person, partially funded by donations.

For more information on this group or the other services offered by the South Okanagan Loss Society, or to make a donation, click here or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

To register for this group, which begins July 12, contact SOLS at (250) 488-1320 or email [email protected]