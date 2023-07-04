New plan for another shot at long-delayed compost facility in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board of directors will discuss a long-awaited organics processing facility this week, trying once again to get the project off the ground after hiccups with the Agricultural Land Commission.

The district's Solid Waste Management Plan has identified organics collection, treatment and processing as the "primary means of diverting approximately 40 per cent of waste going to landfills in the RDOS."

The district purchased an 80-acre parcel at 1313 Greyback Mountain Road with the aim of establishing an a treatment facility in 2020, and a grant for $10,984,380 was obtained for construction with a deadline of March 31, 2024.

Unfortunately, that ground to a halt when an application to the Agricultural Land Reserve to exclude the southern part of the property was denied.

But according to a report that the board will receive Thursday, one third of the property remains available, and after an online survey, 67 per cent of resident respondents were in favour of the project moving forward.

RDOS staff are recommending an organic waste-only aerated bunker system, a step back from original plans that would have included biosolids, at a price tag of $17.1 M — option 3 in the below chart.

Photo: RDOS

“Comparatively, the Campbell Mountain Landfill costs to bury wastes are $120 per tonne,” reads a staff report from Andrew Reeder, manager of solid waste.

“While we lose revenue due to the diversion of wastes, this will be offset by lower processing costs and reduced annual contributions to closure costs and post closure care reserves due to a longer landfill life.”

The current outdoor compost facility at Campbell Mountain is non-compliant with regulations and has historically drawn complaints from neighbours over odour. Previous studies estimate a curbside food collection program could potentially divert 26 per cent of the total waste stream.

The RDOS, should it decided to move forward, will need a loan authorization bylaw for the local government's share amortized over 25 years, another application for the ALC for non-farm use on the portion of the land, and an extension on the deadline to utilize the $11M provincial grant.

The board will discuss the matter at Thursday's regular meeting.