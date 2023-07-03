Pride flag torn off Summerland United Church

Photo: Summerland United Church

A Pride flag that was hanging on the door above the Summerland United Church was ripped down over the weekend.

The church said in a Facebook post they arrived to morning service on Sunday and found only a single grommet hanging from a hook.

“The other hook and flag is gone,” the church said.

“We are saddened that someone(s) in our community is acting from a place of hate or fear, rather than love,” the church continued.

The flag was initially hanging from the church’s bell tower, but was becoming tangled on the structure, so the flag was moved closer to the ground.

“We at Summerland United Church will continue to publicly, intentionally and explicitly provide a welcoming and safe space for BIPOC and the 2sLGBTQIA+ community,” the church continued.

“Regardless of the loss of our flag, know that you are welcome, you are loved and beloved.”