Best of the Bench event celebrating Naramata wines and food upcoming

The second annual Best of the Bench event will be uncorking some of its best wines for the public at Hillside Winery and Bistro on July 18.

After a successful launch in 2022, the Naramata Bench Wineries Association, alongside Master of Wine Siobhan Turner and participating members will be hosting the one-night only event that features tasting some of the Naramata Bench’s finest wines and tucking into a family-style meal prepared by chef Evan Robertson of Hillside Winery and Bistro.

Previously a member’s-only event, the public is now welcome to purchase a ticket and join in the festivities.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the public to taste the wines of the Naramata Bench and meet the winemakers. It is wonderful to get together as a community, celebrate our region, and receive feedback from an international Master of Wine,” said Colin Ross, the NBWA’s trade and media consultant.

Member wineries submit their top-four wines to be blind taste tested by Turner one day before the event. Turner then “(selects) the 12 wines she thinks both represent the terroir of the bench and are varietally correct.”

“The evaluation method is similar to that used by prestigious wine awards like Decanter or Wine Align,” explained Ross.

With the wine chosen the night before, Lisa Henderson, the director of food and beverage at Hillside, said it creates a “unique culinary challenge that chef Evan Robertson looks forward to,” since the “menu has (already) been determined.”

“Chef will pick from the top twelve “best of the bench” wines to pair with each course and then fine tune the dishes drawing on the fresh ingredients available and in season,” she explained, while adding that Hillside is “very excited” to be this year’s hosting venue.

The event itself is “designed to evolve and transform each year, offering a fresh and captivating experience.”

“Our vision for this year was to extend a warm invitation to the community. By doing so, we aimed to create an inclusive atmosphere that celebrates our shared appreciation for exceptional wines,” added Ross.

“Our intention is to continually reimagine and reinvent the evening, ensuring that it remains an eagerly anticipated annual tradition that never fails to captivate attendees.”

Although only into its second year, the Best of the Bench has its roots in 2008, when five winemakers from separate wineries came together, each with a blend unique to the Naramata Bench by using samples from their Bordeaux reds from the 2007 vintage.

The winemakers then evaluated and voted for the best blend.

Guests will also be given the opportunity to partake in a wine auction, which includes a “hand-full” of bottles from each vintage beginning in 2008, and have been stored in Hillside’s climate-controlled warehouse.

Tickets are $234.10 after taxes and gratuity and include a three-course menu with wine pairings.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, click here.