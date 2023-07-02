Critteraid Animal Sanctuary pleads for donations to help build a new barn for their many goats

Casey Richardson

It's getting a little crowded at the main barn for Critteraid's animals in Summerland.

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary animal care team member Jess Byer said they are looking for help to build a new infrastructure at the farm.

"This is just for our goat friends and our cows think it's about time for them to move on out of the main barn," she said. "We are looking to build a goat play structure and a new barn for them for the winter just to have their private space."

The rescue, which is all volunteer-run and relies on support from the public, needs help with donations for these major projects.

"If you are interested, we'd love to speak to you more about what this entails."

To learning more about the project or donate, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]