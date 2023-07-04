Okanagan couple sees local mountain goat herd every year and videos baby goat antics

Contributed James Burrell

Keep an eye on the cliffside between Summerland and Peachland and you may spot the local mountain goat herd that lives in the area.

Every year locals and tourists notice the goats traversing the bluffs along Highway 97 which are locally known to some as "Goat Mountain."

Okanagan residents Irene Burrell and her husband James Burrell manage to catch the family and the young ones annually.

"We are lucky enough every year to see these kids play," Burrell said over messenger. "And the mothers and the nannys are very attentive to their antics."

James caught the goats on video on June 28, with the young ones trying their feet on the steep slopes.