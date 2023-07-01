Penticton community raising funds to send Elder Grandma Grace on her bucket list trip before cancer progresses

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton community is looking to give back to an Indigenous elder who used the extreme hardships in her life as an opportunity to pass on knowledge and teach future generations.

Lainie Greyeyes is working to get her mom Grandma Grace Greyeyes on her bucket list trip, along with help from family friend Darryl-Jean Peeman.

In October of 2021, Grace was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer.

"She had been sick for a while and her doctor because of COVID kept kind of pushing her off, saying it's because you're older, you're 79," Lainie said. "Then finally Thanksgiving at that time, I said 'Mama enough's enough.' She was in pain."

Lainie took her mom to the ER, where she said they found a 12-inch tumour on her ovaries.

"So at that time, they could do chemo but they couldn't do surgery because she was so sick, that they didn't think she was even going to make it to Christmas," she added.

"We got a lot of things in order, asked for lots of prayers because everybody knows Grandma Grace. Then in December, we were learning that the tumour was getting smaller and they were able to take a bunch of cancer fluid out so she was more comfortable. But she was still pretty weak and sick."

Thankfully the tumour had reduced enough in size that it was able to be removed in February of 2022. Grace continued getting chemotherapy until May of that year.

"In February, she ended up having the chemo you lose her hair. And as an Indigenous people, our hair is so important to us and hers was down to her butt," Lainie said.

"So that was the hardest thing for my mom was losing all her hair. It was really difficult but we tried to make it fun and I would call her 'My little bald eagle' and she'd say 'Oh you!'"

After finishing chemo in the spring, Lainie said her mom started to grow stronger again and her goal was to reach her 80th birthday on Aug. 15.

"She had a grand party on her 80th birthday. I think she's only got seven or nine remaining siblings out of 13, and six made it. They're all [ages] 92, 90, 86,84 and 79, so we're not talking a young bunch and they came all over from Las Vegas, Oregon, California, and Invermere," she added.

"We had a huge response from our family and community, all are excited. But at that time, they also let us know that the tumour was growing back with a vengeance."

So again, Grace started with chemo in October until spring of 2023.

"When we went to see the results a month later, the tumour markers were already going again...It's a little difficult for me to talk about," Lainie said, her voice thick with emotion as she relived through being told the chemo was not working for her mom.

"My mom's got one of the most aggressive ovarian cancers. And most people only live to be two and a half to three years with it."

Lainie said her mom is looking at a year of good health if the additional treatments go as planned.

"If it doesn't work, then we're looking sooner but we're hoping with prayers and stuff that we get that year...She knows this is her time and it's very hard."

"My mom is one of those people who will never ask for anything. I mean, she gives and she gives to communities, not just our Indigenous community, but she gives to Penticton. She gives to wherever she can go to talk about residential school survivors or just anything, history, culture, language, and stories to help kids.

"That's the biggest part is she stands for resilience. She stands for knowledge...Even non-Indigenous kids run up to her and say 'Hi Grandma Grace, remember me?'

"I just said to her 'Mom, what's your bucket list?' And she said, 'I want to go to Hawaii and I want to meet with their elders.'"

Lainie said she was surprised to learn this, especially being so close to her mom over the years, and not hearing it before. In speaking with her family friend Peeman, Lainie said she offered to start arranging fundraisers to help make it happen.

"Her living on disability and I'm on disability, it would be really hard for us to try to do this on our own," Lainie said. "So [Peeman] asked me 'Can I do this for you?' Because I'm at capacity with taking my mom to appointments and doing all that I need to do to get her where she needs to be."

Peeman said her grandma Dorothy was really close to Grace and she really wanted to help out to make sure that she can get to Hawaii.

"They went through Indian residential school together and they were really close, back here in the community," she added.

"When my grandma left, she was our last connection to our grandma. She really took care of me and made sure I checked in with her."

Before her own grandma passed, Peeman shared that the community rallied and raised money to get her help on her last bucket list trip to Yellowstone National Park.

"I feel like that it was that sense of community coming together to help that I think sometimes we've really lost. It's in those moments I feel like it can really remind us of the power of community," Peeman added.

"It was just such an amazing feeling, not just for my grandma, but also for us, for the family. And so I really want that kind of same experience for Grandma Grace."

Lainie is hoping they can make enough money to go to Hawaii in September for the Honolulu intertribal pow wow.

"Wouldn't that be amazing for my mom to go there, then meet with those communities and then just enjoy Hawaii?" she added. "She lived a rough life, residential school was not good for her. She lived through all that chaos and abuse and still was resilient, still is loving and still is caring. She's not a miserable person. She smiles and laughs and she deserves something good in her life before she goes."

"As her daughter, I just want to see her flourish before she gets too sick where we can't take her anywhere."

Currently, Peeman is asking for monetary donations, by e-transfer at [email protected] or cash, which can be arranged for pickup or any items for donation for an upcoming Loonie Auction.

There will also soon be a Facebook page started soon to share updates, fundraising initiatives and thank you messages for donations.

"I'm just grateful to celebrate Grandma Grace and the gift that she brings us. The spirit and the joy that she brings us. It's always really refreshing. And it's just an honour for me to support their family to make that happen," Peeman added.

Those with any monetary donations, items, or questions can contact Darryl-Jean Peeman at 250-462-1332

or by email at [email protected]