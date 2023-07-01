UBCO professor, PIB member named to the Order of Canada

Photo: UBCO

An Okanagan professor and Penticton Indian Band member with a lengthy list of accomplishments has now been honoured with another, which happens to be one of Canada's highest civilian award – the Order of Canada.

UBC Okanagan's Dr. Jeannette Armstrong was named an officer of the Order of Canada, it was announced Friday by Canada's Governor General, who revealed 85 new appointments to the Order.

Armstrong is a researcher and an associate professor of Indigenous Studies and also the Canada Research Chair in Okanagan Indigenous Knowledge and Philosophy. She was also elected to the Royal Society of Canada in 2022.

Her research in Indigenous philosophies and Okanagan Syilx thought and environmental ethics has been recognized locally and globally.

“Today, we recognize individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to our society. A group of individuals who, through dedication and ajuinnata—perseverance—make our communities and our country better every day," said Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada in a press release.

Armstrong was awarded the Order of Canada “for her contributions to Canadian literature through her novels and poetry, and for her leadership in revitalizing the Silyx Okanagan Indigenous language."

The Order of Canada was created in 1967, to honour “people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations and whose compassion unites our communities.”

UBCO shared over social media that they were "thrilled" to see Armstrong appointed.

"Earlier this month, Dr. Armstrong proudly watched as the first eight graduates of the Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency program crossed the stage to receive their degrees. Dr. Armstrong is the academic lead on this groundbreaking program—a first for Canadian universities," UBCO said in their post.

Appointees will be invited to an investiture ceremony at a later date to receive their insignia. The Governor General said the dates of these ceremonies will be announced in due course.

A full list of the award recipients can be found here.