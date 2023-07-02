Prisoner who assaulted guards in South Okanagan regretful, wants more substance abuse treatment options

Photo: Castanet

A South Okanagan prison inmate pleaded guilty to new charges this week, after assaulting multiple guards at Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Jesse McMullen, 28, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Thursday to own up to his actions on May 3 and 4 of this year at Okanagan Correctional Centre, where he is serving a sentence for assaulting a police officer, with approximately 11 months left.

Court heard that on the first day, McMullen had thrown a chair, and other items in the room, and then jumped over the staff desk and punched the corrections officer twice.

The following day, he was in the common area of the prison and asked an officer to use the yard. Due to the previous day's incident, that request was denied.

McMullen then picked up a stack of chairs and threw it towards a group of three corrections officers.

“I want to apologize for my behaviour. What I did to those officers was not ok, and I wish I could take it back,” McMullen said in court.

The judge called his record “very serious,” including a number of federal offences including assault with a weapon, robbery, and attempted robbery.

Crown and defence submitted a joint suggestion to the judge of moving McMullen to a federal institution and a sentence of two years plus a day, in order to access rehabilitation programs for drug users. McMullen has struggled with addiction throughout his life.

The judge asked whether he was trying to get moved to a penitentiary, meaning a federally-run prison for people serving two years or more, for more nefarious reasons.

"Usually when people ask for a sentence that puts them in the 'pen,' it's because they have addiction habits that are easier to meet in the [penitentiary]," she said.

But McMullen insisted it was more to do with access to helpful resources.

“I’m gonna be honest, I’m trying my best to stay sober. But, whoever system [federal or provincial], there are drugs. If I wanted them I could get them [...] But I’m trying my best [not to]," McMullen added.

McMullen was sentenced to two years plus a day to be served concurrently with his current sentence.