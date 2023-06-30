Ribfest returns to Penticton to kick off Canada Day long weekend in Skaha Lake Park

Smokey pork ribs are back on the bbq in Penticton.

Rotary Ribfest has taken over Skaha Lake Park for the Canada Day long weekend with five different champion barbecue teams from across North America.

There'll be ribs, chicken, brisket and a variety of sides. Angry Vegan is also set up with delicious eats for vegetarians.

Admission to the Ribfest grounds is free and purchasing a voucher gets you a meal.

Funds raised from Ribfest go toward all of the local Rotary's community and charitable initiatives, and this event continues to be one of their biggest fundraisers for the year.

Proceeds this year are going to the PRH oncology clinic expansion, which will assist cancer patients throughout the region with access to care in their community.

The Rotary Club of Penticton has committed to donating $100,000 over the next four years to the project.

Each day at Ribfest has different events and entertainers hitting the stage. The grounds include a KidZone, a family-friendly beverage garden, and plenty of vendors to check out.

The ribs will be judged on Sunday, and awards, including the People's Choice, Best Ribs and Best Sauce, will be presented afterwards to the ribbers.

Friday hosted a media sauce competition, where local media outlets and businesses, including Castanet, submitted their own barbecue sauce concoctions in the hope of being judged supreme.

Penticton Rotary Ribfest runs until Sunday, July 3 at Skaha Lake Park. For more information and their entertainment schedule, head to their website here.