Photo: missingpeople.ca

The public are asked to help locate Penticton man Tommy Cowles, who was reported missing on June 20, 2023.

Cowles was last seen on June 20, 2023, according to a file on missingpeople.ca. RCMP confirmed they have received a report that Cowles is missing.

Description:

Caucasian male

52 years old

6’1" tall

Blue eyes

Brown hair

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).