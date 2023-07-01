Sip, savour and support local accessible wilderness campground

Photo: File photo - Agur Lake Campground

Sip, savour, and help ensure B.C.'s only barrier-free wilderness campground continues to thrive, at an upcoming charitable event.

Join host Lightning Rock Winery and Summerland's Agur Lake Camp for an evening of wine, music and food on the evening of August 8.

Proceeds will go to Agur Lake Camp, which aims to allow families with all abilities a place to connect with and enjoy nature.

Located near Summerland, the camp is a registered charity with decades of history making a difference.

The "Light Up the Camp" experience will be one to remember, all for the cause.



Attendees will enjoy a meal prepared by Summerland Smoke Shack accompanied by two glasses of Lightning Rock wine, and live music with Mason Burns, an award-winning Canadian rocker.



Tickets are on sale now for $75. For more information and to get tickets, click here.