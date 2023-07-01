Penticton Pickleball tournament to raise funds for mental health

Photo: File photo - Pickleball Depot

The local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is hosting a second "Pickleball for Mental Health" tournament later this summer at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre.

Presented by Nor-Val Rentals and Sales, the tournament will take place at the facility's outdoor court with up to 400-plus pickleball enthusiasts from around the Okanagan and the province.

Men’s doubles, ladies' doubles and mixed doubles action will be featured. There will also be music, a food truck, raffles and more, plus sponsorship opportunities are still available.

“Pickleball for Mental Health tournament is all about having fun and supporting mental health,” said Leah Schulting, executive director of the local CMHA branch.

The tournament is a celebration and support of mental health for all, while raising funds for much-needed mental health programs and services in the community. Every dollar raised stays in the South Okanagan Similkameen and will go towards:

Unity Clubhouse with programs and support for individuals diagnosed with mental illness

Education programs such as suicide prevention, mental health first aid, etc.

Mental Health Advocacy and one on one professional support

The tournament takes place on September 15, 16 and 17. For more information or to get involved as a sponsor, contact [email protected], or go to www.sos.cmha.bc.ca/donate