Penticton  

Penticton offers safety tips for channel floating to beat the heat

Float safely this weekend

With the long weekend approaching and temperatures expected to soar, it will likely be a busy weekend for floating the Penticton Channel.

The City of Penticton has released some tips to ensure floaters have a happy and safe time:

  • Do not tie floats together, this causes 90 per cent of rescue incidents. Floats get wrapped around bridge abutments, floats flip over and pins floaters against the pillar
  • Wear a life jacket, especially non-swimmers and children
  • Avoid alcohol and apply sunscreen
  • Keep an eye out for hazards, such as bridge abutments and other floaters
  • Pay attention to signs and the exit, and stay right three-quarters of the way down
  • If you cannot make the exit, don't panic, stay on your flotation then paddle right to the beach on Skaha Lake
  • When exiting the channel, make room for others accessing the stairs
  • Call 9-1-1 if you are experiencing or witness a water emergency

For more tips and information, visit www.penticton.ca/water-safety

