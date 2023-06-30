Penticton offers safety tips for channel floating to beat the heat

Photo: Facebook/City of Penticton

With the long weekend approaching and temperatures expected to soar, it will likely be a busy weekend for floating the Penticton Channel.

The City of Penticton has released some tips to ensure floaters have a happy and safe time:

Do not tie floats together, this causes 90 per cent of rescue incidents. Floats get wrapped around bridge abutments, floats flip over and pins floaters against the pillar

Wear a life jacket, especially non-swimmers and children

Avoid alcohol and apply sunscreen

Keep an eye out for hazards, such as bridge abutments and other floaters

Pay attention to signs and the exit, and stay right three-quarters of the way down

If you cannot make the exit, don't panic, stay on your flotation then paddle right to the beach on Skaha Lake

When exiting the channel, make room for others accessing the stairs

Call 9-1-1 if you are experiencing or witness a water emergency

For more tips and information, visit www.penticton.ca/water-safety