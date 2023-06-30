Penticton offers safety tips for channel floating to beat the heat

Photo: Facebook/City of Penticton
With the long weekend approaching and temperatures expected to soar, it will likely be a busy weekend for floating the Penticton Channel.
The City of Penticton has released some tips to ensure floaters have a happy and safe time:
- Do not tie floats together, this causes 90 per cent of rescue incidents. Floats get wrapped around bridge abutments, floats flip over and pins floaters against the pillar
- Wear a life jacket, especially non-swimmers and children
- Avoid alcohol and apply sunscreen
- Keep an eye out for hazards, such as bridge abutments and other floaters
- Pay attention to signs and the exit, and stay right three-quarters of the way down
- If you cannot make the exit, don't panic, stay on your flotation then paddle right to the beach on Skaha Lake
- When exiting the channel, make room for others accessing the stairs
- Call 9-1-1 if you are experiencing or witness a water emergency
For more tips and information, visit www.penticton.ca/water-safety