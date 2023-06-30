Skip the lottery and get tickets early to Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country Half Corked Marathon

Photo: Half Corked Marathon

One of the Okanagan wine industry's most sought-after events is offering a limited number of tickets for next year's event at 2023 prices.

The 2024 Half Corked Marathon will take place in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country on May 25 next year, and would-be runners have the chance to "skip the lottery" and purchase tickets next week.

The event, which features a unique 20-kilometre run through vineyards and valleys with stops at local winery stations, costumes and a finish line party, sells out every year and typically requires a lottery to nab tickets due to overwhelming interest.

For a limited time starting July 6 at 10 a.m., tickets will go on sale at 2023 pricing, $265 plus tax.

Half Corked Marathon weekend events also include the Primavera Party, a casual, long table dinner with live music on Friday May 24, and Dinner on the Farm, an intimate feast at a winery location.

