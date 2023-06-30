'We have to change too': Interior Health still tackling low staffing issues, hoping to attract more workers and improve retention

Casey Richardson

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown says the health authority’s main goal is to add and retain more doctors, nurses and health sciences professionals, as some local medical facilities continue to face service disruptions.

IH Board Chair Doug Cochrane and Brown visited Penticton on Thursday and met staff, physicians, volunteers and elected officials at Penticton Regional Hospital.

The strain on hospitals and clinics has been a continuing trend since the start of the pandemic and the continuation of the opioid crisis.

Brown said IH is working on stabilizing all their services.

“Our goal is to get back to providing the services that we did, and also looking ahead as we have to change too. The new staff we've seen coming in have different expectations,” Brown said.

The province launched a Health Human Resources (HHR) strategy to “optimize the health system,” expand training and further improve recruitment and retention in September of 2022.

“What I have heard today, and I've heard it before, but the team here are very, very committed to the work, we've got a very collegial group of physicians and staff, who were absolutely committed to their community. So trying to create a work environment that they love and want to come to every day is so important for us,” Brown said.

“We've heard some challenges around childcare and some things that [are needed to] just make it easy for staff. So those are the pieces that we'll be working on.”

In 2022, one former Penticton Regional Hospital nurse shared her story on how damaging understaffing in the local healthcare industry truly is. She ended up leaving the hospital to work in long-term care after feeling she couldn't properly care for these patients the way she wanted to from being so overworked.

Brown acknowledged that it is hard for a staff member to work in an area where they don't have the entire team.

“I know I've spoken to staff where you know that it's harder for them to leave the work day and feel really fulfilled and that they've done everything they can. So supporting them in other means is really important,” she said.

A Penticton woman also shared her own story in October with Castanet about the lack of care she felt she received at the Penticton Regional Hospital after a traumatic night losing her baby was made worse.

“If there's a patient dissatisfaction or an outcome they're worried about, we would do a formal investigation if the client wants that, or the patient wants that, and work with them, one on one to get to the resolution of what our findings were,” Brown said, speaking generally about addressing overall complaints from patients.

“Hopefully, they understand what actions we're taking to try and prevent that from ever happening again.”

Brown said IH is tackling low staffing issues where if the floor doesn't have the full complement of nurses, to incorporate other services or people that can support the nurses to do their jobs.

“So it might be additional unit clerk resources or other things to support them so that the nurses can do the work that only the nurses can do.”

She added that based on the meetings she had at PRH that morning, there are a couple of areas that are still running short in the hospital, and they’re “doing everything we can to attract, whether it be nurses or allied health professionals to those.”

“We have intensively been focusing on recruitment and retention over the last I would say three years. We saw through the pandemic shifts in the workforce and then of course, still are recovering from some of the loss however, we have invested a lot of net new services into the healthcare arena, which includes a lot of net new mental health services, community services.”

Brown is hopeful that the new collective agreements will incentivize nurses across Canada to come to work in BC.

“One of the things that we always look to as we work with students who are in programming already, we create opportunities for them to come and do practicums or do early employment, where they're supervised until they get graduated. So through those means, we hope that we attract people here,” she said.

“But every nursing grad, for example, would have had an offer from us this year.”

The South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos had temporarily paused all lab appointment bookings due to short staffing in December after already being cut down to every other Wednesday.

Brown said that IH has given local residents who routinely need lab bloodwork done to go through their family practice physician.

“We realize any service disruption related to the lab is an inconvenience for people, especially people who don't have transportation easily,” she added.

“The reason that we're struggling is Penticton here has a challenge with lab stuff. And of course, it's an absolute necessity, to have lab capability, readily available in the hospital for people that are in the critical care unit emergency or need lab work pre-surgically.”

“We've put in a new discipline, we piloted this on behalf of the province to have phlebotomists, so all they do is take blood, which frees up the time of the medical lab assistants and the technologist to do only the pieces that they can do.”

While the lab services are still strained, Brown said IH is making every effort to enhance the hours available in Keremeos as soon as possible.

IH said by utilizing the expertise of different workers, it’s a way to creatively problem-solve shortages, while “not having any impact on quality or outcome.”

When asked about the recent incident at Kelowna General Hospital where six staff members and two patients were exposed to the fumes of an unknown substance when an individual was found smoking in a room of the hospital and continuing to add safety measures for substance use, Brown said there is an initiative with relational security officers.

"We will be bringing staff in, our own employees, and they will go through an additional type of training to help be more embedded with the care teams. So they'll be much more aware of who's in our services and working with the care teams to de-escalate or help support people versus it becoming a reactive situation."

One area that has seen major change in Penticton is counselling treatment, after IH announced in spring 2021 they were moving addictions counselling services in-house, pulling Pathways Addictions Resource Centre provincial funding that made up 95 per cent of their annual budget.

While the outpatient counselling treatment centre closed briefly, it re-opened on a fee-for-service model.

Brown addressed that the decision to change the services that were being offered was due to them sitting outside the whole continuum.

“What we wanted to do was to ensure there was good connectivity with the rest of the services across that broader continuum. this is an evolving space for us society-wise, and we will continue to evolve. But it's really important that when we have a client in any particular space, where we're providing service, that should their needs change, they have easy and quick access to either something that might be more acute in needs or less.”

IH will be presenting a technical briefing on the continuum of services available for mental health and substance use clients in the near future to media, to show where the availability has grown since moving on from Pathways.

While the City of Penticton has expressed an interest in becoming a part of the expansion of the Car 40 program — now called the Integrated Crisis Response Team — Brown only said that IH is still in consultation with RCMP and with the city.

"We are in the process of working with RCMP in a number of communities around what that could look like for other communities. So that work is underway," she added.

Brown said IH is focused on continuing to advance its services.

“We've seen substantive, new service offered in the Interior over the last 10 years and we look forward to continuing that journey and making us self-sufficient so that people can have their care more locally.”