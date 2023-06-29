Boil water notice lifted for Penticton neighbourhoods

Photo: Thinkstock

A boil water notice for the Wiltse and Evergreen areas of Penticton has been lifted.

"Following daily testing and regular monitoring of the system since the notice was put in place on June 27, 2023, the city and Interior Health are confident that the water quality of the system is safely within drinking water guidelines," reads a press release from the municipality issued Thursday.

"Users can resume normal use of the water supply and boiling is no longer required."

Click here for a complete list of affected properties. If anyone has further questions, contact Public Works at 250-490-2500.