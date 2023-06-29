Seasonal worker campsite in Oliver receives major upgrades

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Secrest Hill Agricultural Worker's Campsite in rural Oliver has had a makeover.

British Columbia's Minister of Agriculture is in the South Okanagan this week, stopping in Oliver to help unveil upgrades at a campsite that plays hosts to many seasonal workers every harvest season.

Minister Pam Alexis was at Secrest Hill Agricultural Worker's Campground Thursday. The site was formerly known as Loose Bay Campground, which was taken over by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in 2020.

The RDOS has completed "significant upgrades" to the campsite in the years since, with help from provincial funding, including he formalization of campsite locations, new washroom and shower facilities, new sewer and water utilities, WiFi and electrical upgrades, and road access/egress routes.

Additional site upgrades are on the way.

More to come.