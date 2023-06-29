Summerland resident turns 100, says secret to long life is 'live clean, stay out of trouble'

Photo: Summerland Seniors Village Willie Sheppard is 100 years young!

A Summerland retirement home was thrilled to celebrate a milestone birthday for one of its residents this week.

Wilhelmina Veronica Phillipina Folk, known locally as Willie Sheppard, was born in Holdfast Sask, on June 27, 1923, and just celebrated her 100th birthday at Summerland Seniors Village.

Willie was one of nine children who all shared a love of music, attending church as a family and playing musical instruments including the violin, the guitar and the trumpet.

As an adult, she and her husband Jim moved their family to B.C. and now celebrate six children, close to a dozen grandchildren and a few great-grandchildren.



With family being most important, bingo is Willie’s second love.

She says turning 100 feels like any other day.

Willie is the oldest living member of the Catholic Women’s League, and loves connecting in the community.



When Willie received a letter from King Charles III celebrating her 100th birthday, she was very surprised. She reported feeling not "all that important" as to deserve such a letter, but the letter was "really neat," and now she feels special.



Willie’s secret to a long, good life? "Live clean, stay out of trouble, and you’ll have a good life."

Staff at the Summerland Seniors Village made the most of the big day, decorating and celebrating Willie's 100th:

"From all the staff, tenants, residents and volunteers of Summerland Seniors Village we wish Willie the very best and brightest day on her 100th birthday and look forward to celebrating her all week! In addition we wish her many more birthdays to come!"