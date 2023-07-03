Penticton set to welcome thousands of cyclists for Granfondo weekend

Photo: Mike Biden

Thousands of cyclists will be taking to the roads throughout Penticton this coming weekend for the Okanagan Granfondo, and the city wants to remind residents that road closures will accompany the event.

On July 8 and 9, thousands of cyclists and their supporters will descend on Penticton in advance of the Sunday event.

“We’re excited to welcome the 3,000 cyclists plus supporters back to Penticton for the Okanagan Granfondo Penticton. Events like these add energy and vibrancy to our city, showcasing our landscape and our hospitality to the world,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“Let’s show the visitors a warm welcome and we hope you take part in all the free entertainment this event has to offer.”

Residents are invited to get involved, whether through volunteering, cheering on the athletes or enjoying a beer in the beverage garden.

Explore the Okanagan Granfondo Cycling Expo, which will have exhibitors and the opportunity to try out or purchase cycling gear.

Registration is also open for the Kids’ Piccolofondo event, taking place on Saturday, July 8, open to ages 2-10.

Kids can tackle a 400 metre or 5 kilometre circuit as they loop past Okanagan Lake.

Also on Saturday, the Penticton & Area Cycling Association will be hosting a free kids’ event at Rotary Park at noon, including an obstacle course. PACA and Freedom Bike Shop will also be running mountain bike shuttle tours of the Three Blind Mice mountain biking trails for $15, with registration available at the PACA booth during the Okanagan Granfondo Cycling Expo.

Road closures will begin Saturday and continue Sunday, as follows.

SATURDAY

Lakeshore Drive between Winnipeg Street and Riverside Drive will be closed from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday for the Kids’ Piccolofondo event. Main Street from Lakeshore Drive to Westminster Avenue will remain closed until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

SUNDAY

Large sections of Main Street will be closed from 5 a.m. until 3:30 pm. The event starts at 7 a.m. on Main Street near Lakeshore Drive, travels along Lakeshore Drive up Vancouver Hill and Lower Bench Road to Corbishley Avenue. Riders will connect to Upper Bench Road North, returning via Johnson Road and Haven Hill Road, down Eckhardt Avenue. It’s anticipated that this circuit between Vancouver Avenue and Eckhardt will be cleared by 8:30 a.m.

Riders turn left on Main Street to Lee Avenue, toward Eastside Road and onwards to Okanagan Falls. From Okanagan Falls, riders will split into their chosen routes taking them to Osoyoos, Oliver or Kaleden, before winding back to Skaha Lake Road and Main Street. Riders will return to the finish line at Gyro Park between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Use the Channel Parkway or Government Street wherever possible. The busiest times will be in the morning, with fewer delays and disruptions as the ride progresses. Several signalized intersections will be put in flash mode, with traffic being controlled by traffic control personnel or the RCMP

Any drivers needing to cross Main Street on race day can use the following intersections: