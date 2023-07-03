Free tours of three exciting new Penticton Art Gallery exhibits

Photo: Penticton Art Gallery Porcupine in the Red Sun (1978) by Noll Colin Derriksan (Toussowasket) ? a recently acquired piece to the Penticton Art Gallery Collection

The Penticton Art Gallery will be opening three new exhibitions this summer, and as a bonus, will be offering free guided tours from gallery curator Paul Crawford.

In three gallery rooms within the building, visitors will see:

"The Offering" by Shizuye Takashima, showcasing Takashima's family's internment experience during World War II

Work by Noll Colin Derriksan (Toussowasket), a former Westbank First Nation chief who captured native species of the Okanagan region in his art

"Liminal Space" by Richard Reid, a 93-year-old Grand Forks artist who has dedicated his life to his craft, using it to navigate grief, isolation and loneliness

The Gallery is thrilled to welcome each of the exhibitions.

"We are truly honoured to have acquired a remarkable collection of 15 works by Noll Derriksan, consisting of three stunning acrylic on canvas paintings and twelve silkscreen prints. These acquisitions will become an integral part of our permanent collection,” said communications coordinator Chelsea Terry in a press release.

“We would like to express our deep gratitude to Nancy Schmidt for her generous support, which has made the acquisition of this remarkable collection possible. Nancy's donation holds special meaning as a heartfelt tribute to her recently passed mother, Verna Schreiber (McLean), a beloved Penticton Indian Band elder known for her warm and welcoming nature.”

Curator Paul Crawford is also excited, particularly that Reid's "transformative artistic journey" with deep personal significance will be on display, after being created at first without the intention of showcase to the public.

"His dedication to his craft and his ability to channel personal emotions into powerful artworks are truly inspiring. This exhibition invites visitors to contemplate their own experiences and emotions while appreciating the enduring power of art," Crawford said.

The exhibitions run July 4 to September 9, and Crawford will be hosting guided tours on July 5 and July 26 at 7 p.m. to offer deeper insight into the artists' lives and creative processes.

The tours are free to attend, but registration is required online here.