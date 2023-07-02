Three Winds Friendship Centre opening doors soon in Keremeos

Photo: Castanet File photo

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre in Penticton will soon be celebrating the grand opening of a sister centre iin the Similkameen Valley.

The Three Winds Friendship Centre, which is located at 607a 5th Street, Keremeos, B.C., will open on Friday, July 14, and be hosting a community celebration to mark the milestone.

The event will feature a range of engaging activities, including opening remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a breakdown into programming information.

"The Ooknakane Friendship Centre works tirelessly to promote, develop, and deliver accessible programs and services that support Indigenous peoples living in urban areas and away from home, enabling them to realize their vision of health, wellness, and prosperity," Shauna Fox, the Executive Director for Ooknakane Friendship Centre said in a press release.

"Our goal is to build a healthy community that values all cultures, providing a holistic, safe, and respectful environment characterized by integrity and compassion. The Ooknakane Friendship Centre is committed to serving and embracing all nations without prejudice."

To add to the celebration, the centre said they will be hosting a Community BBQ Onsite and offering door prizes and a silent auction.

The centre said they are dedicated to fostering connections and promoting collaboration to provide comprehensive services under the same mission and vision of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.

"We encourage you to come and join us for an evening of festivities, networking, and celebrating the remarkable work we do together," the added.

"We eagerly anticipate your presence at this momentous event, as we come together in a united approach to provide much-needed programs and services for the communities we proudly serve in the South Okanagan/Similkameen region."

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre provides accessible programs and services that support Indigenous peoples living in urban areas and away from home.