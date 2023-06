Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton is showing off its newly improved pump track after the city's parks crews sealed the coating of the asphalt for a smoother ride.

The track, which is located at 1194 Poplar Grove Road next to the KVR Trail, features rollers and banked turns for riding bikes, skateboards and scooters.

The city said the track is open once again to all riders now the work has been completed.

Riders are encouraged to wear helmets.