Highway 97 through Summerland will open both lanes for long weekend starting Friday

Photo: Wes Albinet One Castanet reader captured footage from Okanagan Lake of the blasting work on Wednesday

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said they plan to open up Highway 97 through Summerland starting Friday after engineers determined the road is safe through the rockslide site.

After conducting another successful blast to bring down more unstable material from the slope above Highway 97 on Wednesday, MoTI said work continues to clear debris from the blast on Thursday.

"A geotechnical assessment following the blast determined that the road can be safely opened to two-lane traffic in time for the long weekend," MoTI added in their statement.

The ministry anticipates opening to two-lane traffic Friday with a 30 km/hour construction speed zone in place through the slide area.

The slope will still be monitored throughout the weekend and the ministry said they will close the highway on short notice to ensure safety should any hazardous conditions be identified on the slope.

The highway has been operating as single-lane alternating traffic with intermittent closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily since the first slide on May 15.

ORIGINAL: 12:22 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on determining whether the stability of the slope at a rockslide site on Highway 97 is safe enough to restore two-way traffic rather than single-lane alternating for the upcoming long weekend.

A MoTI public affairs officer told Castanet on Thursday morning that the decision on completely opening up the highway by Summerland likely won’t be made until this afternoon, but is anticipated by the end of the day.

Last month's geotechnical assessments determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material on the slope above the highway needing to be safely brought down.

The ministry has been gradually bringing down slope material through a combination of "airbag technique" and blasting.

MoTI said a blast on Sunday removed several hundred cubic metres of unstable material above the highway.

Another successful blast was conducted on Wednesday afternoon.

"Blasting will resume following the long weekend and is anticipated to continue until mid-July with intermittent closures. At that point, a geotechnical review will determine if all four lanes of traffic are safe to be restored," a statement from MoTI added.

"Once it's safe to restore four lanes of traffic, the ministry will determine if the retaining wall is still necessary on the shoulder of the highway."