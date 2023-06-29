Geotechnical engineers determining whether Highway 97 through Summerland will open both lanes for long weekend

Photo: Wes Albinet One Castanet reader captured footage from Okanagan Lake of the blasting work on Wednesday

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on determining whether the stability of the slope at a rockslide site on Highway 97 is safe enough to restore two-way traffic rather than single-lane alternating for the upcoming long weekend.

A MoTI public affairs officer told Castanet on Thursday morning that the decision on completely opening up the highway by Summerland likely won’t be made until this afternoon, but is anticipated by the end of the day.

Last month's geotechnical assessments determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material on the slope above the highway needing to be safely brought down.

The ministry has been gradually bringing down slope material through a combination of "airbag technique" and blasting.

MoTI said a blast on Sunday removed several hundred cubic metres of unstable material above the highway.

Another successful blast was conducted on Wednesday afternoon.

"Blasting will resume following the long weekend and is anticipated to continue until mid-July with intermittent closures. At that point, a geotechnical review will determine if all four lanes of traffic are safe to be restored," a statement from MoTI added.

"Once it's safe to restore four lanes of traffic, the ministry will determine if the retaining wall is still necessary on the shoulder of the highway."