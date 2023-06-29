Penticton Peach Fest set to welcome rising local singer-songwriter

Photo: @Scotty_Berg

The Penticton Peach Festival says a rising home-grown Okanagan star will be a "highlight" of this year's event, joining a talented list of performers.



Scotty Berg is a 16-year old singer-songwriter from Kelowna, capable of playing multiple instruments and who has been singing since the age of two, busking since nine, and earning millions of TikTok and Instagram views by 14.

His single “Dreams” landed as high as number 30 on Adult Contemporary radio in the United States.



“Performing at PeachFest this year is awesome,” says Berg.

“Being on a big stage and performing at a festival that is well-known and been around for a long time is amazing. Excited and grateful to have this opportunity.”



"Scotty is an amazing talent and we are lucky to have him join us on his road to becoming an international household name. Catching him perform is a great reason to get down to the park early, or play hooky from work, because you will not want to miss him," said Peach Festival president Shawna Guitard.



Berg is performing at Peach Festival on Friday, Aug. 11 at 3:15 p.m. in the lead up to RE/MAX Tribute Night which features Dreams (a tribute to Fleetwood Mac), Arrival (a tribute to ABBA) and Eagle Eyes (a tribute to The Eagles).

To see the full Peach Festival line-up visit peachfest.com.