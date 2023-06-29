'Snakes aren't going to hurt you': Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society encourages giving snakes space as many local species are declining

Casey Richardson

Plenty of Okanagan residents have been spotting snakes slithering through their hiking paths or into their yards, and the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society would like the reptiles to be given space.

Stewardship Biologist Lia McKinnon said most of the seven species of snakes in the Okanagan are threatened.

“Our snakes that are in trouble are the [Northern Pacific] Rattlesnake, the [Great Basin] gopher snake is actually a threatened species, and the Western Yellow-bellied Racer was just listed as a threatened species. And there is some concern about the Common Garter Snake and whether or not they're in decline as well.”

The Northern Pacific Rattlesnake is the only venomous snake in the area, while the other six don’t carry much concern if anyone runs into them.

“People sometimes don't like snakes, and they will do things like swerve their cars to hit snakes or do other things to harm snakes, but the snakes aren't going to hurt you. Some of our snakes will release a smelly musk if you pick them up,” McKinnon said.

Often people will mistake the Great Basin gopher snake for the rattlesnake since it is similar in appearance. When approached, the gopher snake will intentionally mimic rattlesnakes.

“They're helpers and they are an important part of the ecosystem. And really, for all of the snakes, they are as shocked to see you as you are to see them and they just want to move away and find a hidey-hole.”

Okanagan Falls resident Dolly Ferrier came across a large gopher snake on Monday afternoon just off 14th Avenue by the channel.

As an avid hiker, she said snakes are one of the animals she’ll run into quite a bit.

Ferrier managed to capture a video of the snake travelling through town while still giving it space so as to not scare it.

“There are quite a few bullsnakes in this area. I've also got pictures of the rubber boa, the only restrictor here in Canada that I saw as well,” she added. “It is quite cool getting out and seeing the wildlife.”

Snakes are protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act, meaning it is illegal to injure, kill or remove them from the wild.

“Snakes are very important to our ecosystem, they're what's known as a mesopredator. So they're a small predator, they're really good at helping to control some of the mice and rats and other rodents. And then they're in turn food for other larger predators.”

Whether people are hiking in the hills, working outside, or playing in the dry Southern Interior of BC, snake encounters can be expected from April through October, when snakes are active.

“You're most likely to see snakes sort of around dawn and dusk. When it's really hot out like this, they're going to be hidden away in kind of deep shady spots, because it's actually too hot for them too. So dawn and dusk, when it's cooler, they'll be warming up, out in the open,” McKinnon added.

“One of the biggest threats to snakes is actually roads because they do kind of look like sticks if they're stretched out on the road. So if you're driving at those dawn and dusk times, then also keep an eye out for snakes and, and try and avoid them on the roads.”

The Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society works on wildlife education, outreach, and workshops about snakes, particularly aimed at agricultural workers.

“We will go out to farms and show people our education snake and talk about what to do if you encounter a snake and how to move a snake safely if you need to move a snake.”

Nora is the society's Sonoran gopher snake, confiscated from an owner in Kamloops who had her without a permit.

She can't be released due to being a southern subspecies of the gopher snake, so Nora works as an ambassador for all snakes in the region, helping to break stigmas that lead to snakes being harmed or killed.

“I think the biggest piece of information [to take away] is that rattlesnakes are actually a very polite snake, they really don't want to hurt you. So they do rattle because they're trying to scare you. But it's a warning system. It's a ‘I don't want to bite you. I'm here and I really don't want to have to bite you' because they don't want any further interaction with you. They're rattling, they're saying ’Please leave me alone.’ So if they're rattling and you carefully back away, they're unlikely to do anything else. They just want you to leave the area.”

If people do get bitten by a rattlesnake, which can be quite rare, McKinnon said hospitals carry antivenom and there’s no need to bring the snake in.

To find out more about the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society or find out how you can get involved, head to their website here.