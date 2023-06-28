Boil water notice for Wiltse and Evergreen area of Penticton continues

Photo: Thinkstock.com

Work on clearing nearly 700 Penticton properties off of a boil water notice is still in the works, according to the city.

On Wednesday afternoon, the city said the advisory remains in effect for the Wiltse/Evergreen neighbourhood and testing is now underway and results are expected by the end of the week.

Once the results are received, a final decision on whether or not to lift the advisory will be made in consultation with Interior Health.

The advisory was first issued on Tuesday after a failed valve caused the Gordon Reservoir to empty into Ellis Creek resulting in a water outage.

The city said pressure has since been restored and the pipes were subsequently flushed.

The initial list of addresses published on the city's website has been updated to reflect the 680 properties that were affected by the outage and have been hand-delivered a notice.

Affected residents are asked to boil tap water for at least 60 seconds before drinking, brushing their teeth or washing and preparing food.