Penticton full of events, road closures for Canada Day long weekend

Photo: Mike Biden Canada Day fireworks in Penticton in 2018.

With Penticton packed this Canada Day long weekend, the city is reminding residents to anticipate large crowds from lake to lake throughout city parks and outdoor spaces.

Drivers are asked to slow down, watch for on-site signage and anticipate heavy foot traffic and congestion.

The City announced a free shuttle service that will be provided on July 1 has been extended until 11 p.m. to accommodate the crowds returning after the fireworks. For more details, visit penticton.ca/transit

Ribfest Penticton will take place from Friday until Sunday at Skaha Lake Park, with free entry, live music, a beverage garden and children’s entertainment.

The city said those living in the area should anticipate increased traffic throughout the day, with the event being held from noon until 10 p.m. daily. A free bike parking valet service is being provided (locks required). For more event details, visit pentictonribfest.com

Canada Day celebrations will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gyro Park, with food trucks, music and other family-friendly activities. For more details, visit downtownpenticton.org

The Penticton Farmers’ Market will be set up downtown as usual on Saturday morning within the 100-block of Main Street, but the Downtown Community Market will not be operating this weekend.

The Penticton Scottish Festival will kick off at King’s Park on Saturday, with Highland dancing, bagpiping, drumming, pipe band competitions, a beverage garden and other live entertainment. The full schedule can be found at pentictonscottishfestival.ca

Penticton Lakeside Resort’s fireworks on Canada Day will take place at 10 p.m. Okanagan Lake Park, including the dog park, will close from 11 a.m. until midnight for setup and safe launching for the celebration.

Fireworks can be viewed from:

Anywhere along Lakeshore Drive (Okanagan Beach, from the S.S. Sicamous to the Yacht Club)

Marina Way Park

Munson Mountain

Higher elevations including Carmi, Valleyview Road and West Bench

There will be extra cycling traffic along the KVR Trail on Sunday due to the Okanagan Trestles Tour cycling event, which finishes with a BBQ at Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Full road closure details can be found online at penticton.ca/roadclosures

In addition, city facilities including the Penticton Public Library, Community Centre and Museum will be closed on Saturday, July 1, for Canada Day.



City Hall and City Yards will be closed Monday, July 3, in observance of the national holiday. The community centre and library will be open on this day with regular hours.