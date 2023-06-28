Wildfire west of Okanagan Falls being held

Photo: Larissa Henschell

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the small fire burning in the Mount McLellan area, west of Okanagan Falls is now being held.

The cause of the fire is listed as lightning.

The fire covers an estimated 0.3 hectares and seven BCWS personnel were on site.

ORIGINAL 3:30 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a small wildfire south of Penticton and close to Okanagan Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Shaelee Stearns, Fire Information Officer with BCWS said an initial attack crew was sent to the fire along with air tanker support.

The fire is less than a hectare in size and is still classified as out of control. It is estimated to be approximately 14 kilometres south of Penticton and 2.5 kilometres southwest of Okanagan Falls.

The cause of the wildfire is currently under investigation.