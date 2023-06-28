BCWS crews responding to spot-sized wildfire southwest of Okanagan Falls

Photo: Larissa Henschell

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a small wildfire south of Penticton and close to Okanagan Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Shaelee Stearns, Fire Information Officer with BCWS said an initial attack crew was sent to the fire along with air tanker support.

The fire is less than a hectare in size and is still classified as out of control. It is estimated to be approximately 14 kilometres south of Penticton and 2.5 kilometres southwest of Okanagan Falls.

The cause of the wildfire is currently under investigation.