Naramata Bench beverage experiences team up to become the Aikins Loop Wine + Spirits Cooperative

Hoping to entice locals and tourists to park in a little corner of the Naramata Bench, five local beverage experiences in a 1.5-kilometre radius have teamed up to become the Aikins Loop Wine + Spirits Cooperative.

In a press release, it was announced that Deep Roots Winery, Elephant Island Winery, JoieFarm Winery, Legend Distilling and Van Westen has become an "informal collective" as neighbouring businesses, hoping to offer "Naramata Bench visitors a safe, fun and easy way to enjoy some of the best sips and sights on ‘the Bench.’"

Visitors are invited to start anywhere in the area, park once, sip, bike, walk and wander through the area. Enjoy the area without a designated driver by leaving the car behind completely and take advantage of the hop-on, hop-off wine trolley's regularly scheduled stops at Van Westen Vineyards from Penticton.

The group said that despite the short distance, visitors to the Aikins Loop Cooperative can cover a lot of ground - and a lot of the area’s history - such as how Elephant Island was built by one of Canada’s first female architects, Catherine Chard Wisnicki; Van Westen was once a theatre that welcomed a Canadian Prime Minister; and Legend is located in the original Naramata doctor’s office, who made house calls and taught ballroom dancing.

