Summerland Kiwanis Pier design headed for community engagement

Residents of Summerland will get to have their say on how many bells and whistles they want to see added in the reconstruction of the Kiwanis Pier at Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach.

Council unanimously approved for staff to move forward with detailed design and permitting requirements for the construction of a “basic” pier replacement on Monday, start a community engagement process and continue to work with the Rotary Club of Summerland to support their fundraising efforts.

The District is working with the Rotary Club of Summerland on the replacement, who proposed helping get the project together with fundraising. Council has endorsed allocating funding from BC Growing Communities Fund toward the replacement of a basic pier, with the Rotary fundraising to pay for any of those additional options that to make it more deluxe.

Summerland received approvals from the provincial government in May to start the removal of the deck by district crews and an environmental monitor.

The removal work was put forward after a conditional assessment report determined the pier was unsafe and needed to be removed in December 2022. Due to the accelerated deterioration of the pier, it was recommended to be closed to the public.

While deconstruction work hit a hiccup at the start of the month since crews needed to balance environmental authorizations with removal work, staff said the piling removal is slated through this week, with the goal of being completed by the July long weekend.

The pilings will have to wait to be removed by a contractor once the lake temperature warms up enough to accommodate mussel relocation.

Staff told council on Monday the new muscle salvage window will only allow work installing the new pilings until approximately Oct. 15 based on Okanagan Lake historical water temperatures.

"The ministry approvals for a pier replacement similar in size and use to the existing pier will be fairly straightforward, such as the basic pier we are proposing in this report. Additional pier enhancements will require further studies and the process will have a longer approval timeline," staff told council Monday.

At this time, the basic pier option is estimated to be $797,400. This estimate includes detailed design, engineering, construction and contingency, while any enhanced and premium concepts may require additional costs for permitting and specialist consulting.

Staff said the basic concept is essentially replacing all components of the pier with the inclusion of steel pilings, which is highly recommended to maximize the longevity of the pier as well as an electrical conduit for the ease of adding lighting in the future.

The Rotary Club is proposing to connect with community stakeholders and residents to build fundraising strategies in September and anticipate having funds raised or committed by March 2024 to support pier enhancements.

Mayor Doug Holmes asked whether it was possible to preserve the archway entryway and include that on the new pier, to which staff answered is the one portion that is being saved.

Coun. Adrienne Betts inquired as to whether another community engagement process was necessary, given that feedback was collected during the Waterfront Master Plan.

Staff answered that while the feedback collected has residents' voices that preserving the pier was really important to the community, this round of engagement would be to gather what enhancements would like to be seen.

Couns. Janet Peake and Doug Patan both said they thought the district would still need to have some public input in regard to the amenities that they're looking for

"I wasn't on council [at the time], but I was part of the community engagement process. And speaking as a resident, there were no dollars attached. If we had that community engagement, people would better understand the cost of the things they may have been considering in the previous discussion for the waterfront plan," Peake added.

Staff will likely be setting community engagement over the summer months and will be returning to council at a later date with specific pier enhancement features once the community engagement process and fundraising activities have progressed.