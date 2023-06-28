New ICBC data for Penticton's most dangerous intersections still sees Channel Parkway at top

Photo: ICBC

ICBC has released updated statistics on automobile crashes throughout the province and the City of Penticton's most dangerous intersections throughout recent years continue to hold their top spots.

The Channel Parkway at Fairview Road/Green Mountain Road saw 137 crashes between 2018 and 2022, according to new information. This corner is consistently ranked the most dangerous in South Okanagan.

The intersection was also ranked number one for casualty crashes — meaning they involved an injury or fatality — with 62.

Thirty-three intersections in the city had 20 or more crashes during that time period.

The second most dangerous was Main Street at Warren Avenue with 91, and the third most was Main Street at Industrial Avenue with 83.

The data does not include parking lot collisions or those involving parked vehicles.

The top ten crash spots were:

Channel Parkway at Fairview Road/Green Mountain Road: 137

Main Street at Warren Avenue: 91

Main Street at Industrial Avenue: 83

Channel Parkway at Warren Avenue West: 78

Channel Parkway at Green Avenue West: 66

Channel Parkway at Parkway Place West: 61

Eckhardt Avenue West and Westminster Avenue West and turning lane: 48

Eckhardt Avenue East at Railway Street: 47

Eckhardt Avenue West at Martin Street: 45

Main Street at Duncan Avenue: 42

Find the full interactive data map online here.