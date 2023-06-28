More blasting at Summerland slide site will briefly close Highway 97 Wednesday

Photo: Don Gemmell The blast on the slope above Highway 97 in Summerland on Thursday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be conducting another blast in the area of a recent landslide that will close Highway 97 briefly through Summerland at mid-day on Wednesday.

An update from the District of Summerland states that the highway will be closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

MoTI has been closing the highway intermittently over the past week, successfully bringing down unstable material on the slope above the highway.

During last month’s geotechnical assessments, the ministry's crews determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material to come down.

While some slope material is being brought down with an airbag technique — where airbags are lowered into tension cracks of unstable material and inflated to expand the cracks and dislodge material — and rock scaling, the larger material on the slope face requires blasting to bring it down.

The site will be assessed after the blast to determine whether future blasting will occur.

The highway has been dealing with closures and detours since the first slide occurred on May 15, when the clay bluff beside Highway 97 crashed down and covered all four highway lanes. There were no injuries.

Construction of a lock-block retaining wall to increase the debris-catchment area and increase safety began on May 23, with MoTI stating the re-opening of additional lanes would happen after a geotechnical assessment was conducted.

A second slide then occurred on the evening of June 5, just 200 metres north of the original.

MoTI said no blasting will occur over the long weekend.

In the meantime, the highway remains at single-lane alternating traffic and will have intermittent closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, where travellers can expect 20 minute delays at this time.