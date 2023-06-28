Kids on walkie-talkies disrupting communication for crews working on Summerland slide site

Contributed Wes Albinet

UPDATE: 3:02 p.m.

AIM Roads is asking parents to check in with their kids and ensure they know to not interrupt radio talk from construction crews and to play on different channels.

The roads contractor put out a social media post on Wednesday stating that are receiving reports from the crews at the Summerland slide site on Highway 97 that children on walkie-talkies are interfering with radio channels and disrupting work.

"The children have been asked to change channels to no avail. When crews change the channels, the children follow and continue to disrupt. This was occurring after school hours however today it has been first thing in the morning," they said in their post.

AIM Roads said this has major negative impacts and is a safety hazard to their crews, as radio channels must be reserved for road crews and their activities at this location.

Work on the blast went ahead as scheduled on Wednesday afternoon despite the interruptions, with the work completed.

One Castanet reader captured footage from Okanagan Lake of the blasting work and the clean-up afterwards.

Photo: Wes Albinet

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be conducting another blast in the area of a recent landslide that will close Highway 97 briefly through Summerland at mid-day on Wednesday.

An update from the District of Summerland states that the highway will be closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

MoTI has been closing the highway intermittently over the past week, successfully bringing down unstable material on the slope above the highway.

During last month’s geotechnical assessments, the ministry's crews determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material to come down.

While some slope material is being brought down with an airbag technique — where airbags are lowered into tension cracks of unstable material and inflated to expand the cracks and dislodge material — and rock scaling, the larger material on the slope face requires blasting to bring it down.

The site will be assessed after the blast to determine whether future blasting will occur.

The highway has been dealing with closures and detours since the first slide occurred on May 15, when the clay bluff beside Highway 97 crashed down and covered all four highway lanes. There were no injuries.

Construction of a lock-block retaining wall to increase the debris-catchment area and increase safety began on May 23, with MoTI stating the re-opening of additional lanes would happen after a geotechnical assessment was conducted.

A second slide then occurred on the evening of June 5, just 200 metres north of the original.

MoTI said no blasting will occur over the long weekend.

In the meantime, the highway remains at single-lane alternating traffic and will have intermittent closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, where travellers can expect 20 minute delays at this time.