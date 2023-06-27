Penticton's Peach City Beach Cruise president hangs up his cap after another successful year

Photo: Peach City Beach Cruise Facebook

Penticton's Peach City Beach Cruise president said the show this year was a "blowout success."

The classic car show was full with all 800 allotted spots for vintage, collector, hot rod and custom vehicles taken up with cars from all around Western Canada and the United States.

The event is volunteer-run, and this year was board president Wayne Wood's last. Wood has been on the board since 2009.

"I'm really gonna miss it. Awesome group of people to work with. I've worked with many director groups over the years. They've all been wonderful to work with incredibly dedicated, and they all go the extra mile to make it happen and it shows," he said.

"We think we had a really successful show... You could hardly walk down the street if you were there on Saturday. The cars were amazing."

Gyro Park was also a hub of entertainment for the weekend, with live bands, a beer garden and a variety of vendors.

Admission collected at the gate at Gyro Park is used help recuperate costs from hosting the mostly-free event, and Wood said if they end up even making even a nickel, then they give it away.

"Any profit we make, we donate at the end of the day," he said. "Everything we make, when we combine it from all the different income sources, and if we make a profit — and we don't try to make a profit, we try to make the best show for the money but we don't want to lose money either — we give it away."

In the past, funds have been donated from the festival to the B.C. Childrens' Hospital Foundation, SD67 Automotive Trades Bursary and the SD67 School Breakfast Program, among others.

A pancake charity breakfast was also held by firefighters both Saturday and Sunday which raised over $7,000, while Scouts selling water bottles over the weekend raised more than $1,800, which is kept by each organization.

Wood said the total money collected by the festival will be calculated and funds will be donated later after their treasurer does a review.

Directors will now be taking the summer off before reconvening in late September to plan for the future.

Wood added that while he is passing the torch onto the next president, he will still be around enjoying future shows.

Casey Richardson