Summerland council votes to absorb cost of pricey water meter requirement

Photo: Pixabay

After public concern, Summerland council has gone against staff recommendations regarding domestic second service meters, opting to take the funds from district reserves rather than charge meter users.

This year, some property owners in Summerland were surprised to find out they would soon be charged $3,500 for their secondary meter, a form of meter used on properties under two arable acres that have no restrictions on water use.

After the public made it clear they were not pleased, District of Summerland staff recommended lowering the cost to $1,000.

That too was greeted with displeasure.

A fulsome group of citizens gathered during the public comment period at Monday afternoon's council meeting to share their thoughts on the district’s next move.

Based on direct feedback from secondary service customers and open house feedback, staff recommended to council that residents be given options with the following adjustments:

Disconnect second service with no charge to the customer

Meter second service with surface meter, including a fee of $1,000, with added mock bills for a period of time, with the rate structure options to be discussed at a future meeting

Residents who attended the meeting commented that they felt a cost-benefit analysis for the implementation of the system would be beneficial, and pushed back against the metering system.

Council members had differing opinions on whether the district should take on the total cost, with Coun. Marty Van Alphen noting that the second service line was put in place previously at no cost to residents, arguing residents should not now be responsible for it.

Mayor Doug Holmes said he had an issue with making a decision without knowing what the rates are going to be.

Council also came to the conclusion that distributing the cost by a water rate increase of over 10 per cent over five years wasn’t the way to go either, deciding it would be covered by the Water Capital Reserve instead.

CAO Graham Statt said the metering could be done through the district very quickly.

“What staff heard in the [open house] session, which was enlightening on June 6, many people said ‘I don't have a problem with paying for metered water. What I'm struggling with is paying for the district's water meter.’ So if that is a theme that people are saying, they don't have a problem with paying for metered water.”

Council ultimately passed a motion for second service customers to pay $0 for the meter installations with the full cost estimated at $675,000 to be covered by the Water Capital Reserve, with staff exploring the administration of a mock-billing period for one irrigation season from April to September.

After that, customers will be able to choose whether to continue their hookup or disconnect.

A future report will cover the service rates and billing.

Couns. Adrienne Betts and Doug Patan were opposed.