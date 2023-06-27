Bike Valet at Penticton Farmers Market sees growth in usage

Photo: Penticton Bike Valet

The Penticton and Area Cycling Association is happy to announce that their Bike Valet service offered at the Penticton Farmers Market has seen a huge increase in use in 2023.



In 2022, the first six Saturdays at the market from May 20 onward saw 318 bikes parked.

In 2023, that number has already grown to 461 bikes, a 45 per cent increase.

The 4,000th bike parked since the program's inception arrived at the June 24 market.

The Bike Valet a staffed amenity that is free to market attendees, operating similarly to a coat check from 8:30-1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The service uses the footprint of roughly three car parking spaces, and can accommodate 75 bikes at any one time, with the goal of encouraging travel by bicycle and alleviating anxiety about the safety of bikes left while enjoying community amenities.

Find it in Gyro Park every Saturday during the market.