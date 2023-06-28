Agricultural Advisory Committee for Penticton council a no-go due to lack of applicants

Photo: Castanet

There will not be a citizen Agricultural Advisory Committee to Penticton council this year, after too few people applied.

The committee was one of four approved by council to move forward this term, the others being the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Accessibility Task Force and the Official Community Plan – Housing Task Force.

Committees allow non-elected community members to discuss matters important to council priorities and provide advice.

The agriculture committee called for nine members, to "provide feedback to council on applications initiated under the Agricultural Land Commission Act, share insight on water supply and drainage issues and give feedback on the effectiveness of insect and weed control programs."

Unfortunately, despite two advertising periods seeking applicants for the positions, nine members could not be found. As a result, the committee will not move forward.

“Agriculture remains an important part of Penticton’s present and future,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release Tuesday.

“As issues come up, council will ensure decisions reflect our shared desire for a strong agricultural sector.”

For more information about City of Penticton advisory committees, click here.