Penticton Elvis Festival crowns kings, looks forward to next year

Another successful Penticton Elvis Festival weekend has ended with winning tribute artists, and the festival is already gearing up for next year.

At the end of the multi-day extravaganza celebrating the King of Rock 'n Roll, champions were crowned.

The official 2023 Penticton Elvis Festival champions are:

Pro Division

Grand Champion: Mat Shank

Runner Up: Adam Fitzpatrick

Third Place: Lee Alexander

Non-Pro Division

Grand Champion: DJ Dodge

Runner Up: Daniel Balan

Third Place: Gordie McNeil

Mat Shank, as the Grand Champion, will represent the Penticton Elvis Festival in Memphis.

The weekend saw crowds gather at Okanagan Lake Park and at the South Okanagan Events Centre, soaking in the Elvis atmosphere.

The festival is already excited for 2024, announcing Tuesday that the headliner for next year's festival will be Ben Thompson, 2018's Ultimate Elvis Champion.

The 2024 event runs from June 27 to June 30, and tickets are already on sale now.