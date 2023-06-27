RCMP seeking witnesses to stolen car hit-and-run through Penticton

Photo: Castanet Staff

Penticton RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward after a car was stolen, smashed into a truck and the suspect ran away Saturday.

Police said they received a report at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday of a white Ford Escape stolen from an open garage in the 1000 block of Argyle Street.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., while officers were investigating the theft, a report came in that a Ford Escape was seen driving erratically near Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue.

A witness had reported the Ford almost struck her vehicle and approached the curb, nearly hitting another pedestrian.

Police then received another call just five minutes later of the same vehicle seen speeding along Edmonton Avenue.

The vehicle had also driven onto someone’s property, colliding with a parked, unoccupied vehicle, before turning onto Government Street.

Witness Craig told Castanet on Sunday that his truck was parked at his home near Edmonton Avenue when it was rammed by a driver who then fled the scene.

"After the guy blasted down Edmonton Avenue, he veered into my yard, smashed my truck, and then took off. About half a block away is where the guy ended up parking his vehicle in somebody's yard and then running away. That is when they put the hunt on with the dogs," he said.

Police said the vehicle came to a stop in the 1000 block of Government Street, with the male driver fleeing on foot.

A heavy presence including officers and police dog services attended the area to search for the suspect, but RCMP said the individual(s) were unable to be located.

“This was a blatant disregard for the safety of motorists and pedestrians,”Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release Tuesday.

“It is fortunate no one was injured. To prevent this kind of dangerous activity, we’re making every effort to identify the suspect."

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed any part of this incident to call them at 250-492-4300.