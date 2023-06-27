Boil water notice for Wiltse area of Penticton issued Tuesday morning following service disruption

Photo: Pixabay stock image
After a disruption Tuesday morning, water service has returned to the Wiltse and Evergreen areas, but with a boil water notice until further notice.
Areas affected include:
- Westview Drive & Place
- Rodgers Crescent & Place
- Armstrong Drive
- Evergreen Drive
- Hawthorn Drive
- Avery Place
- Cedar road
- Partridge Drive
- Timberstone Place
- Penrose Court
- Juniper Drive
- Gordon Place
- Crow Place
- Barton Court
Residents must bring their water to "a rapid, rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes, including drinking, making infant formula and juices, cooking, brushing teeth, washing raw foods and making ice," according to health guidelines, or use bottled water.
The boil water notice will be in effect until the City of Penticton and Interior Health confirm the water is back up to safety standards.
Photo: City of Penticton