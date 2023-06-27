South Okanagan man with problematic history of ignoring legal orders not to drive back in hot water

Photo: Castanet

A South Okanagan man is back in legal hot water after a string of driving offences that are part of a pattern spanning decades.

James Dean Albert, born in 1968, entered multiple guilty pleas in Penticton Provincial Court Monday for multiple incidents in 2021 and 2022 where he was behind the wheel of a vehicle while prohibited by previous driving bans.

Court heard that from April 2021 to late 2022, Albert was caught by police in Penticton and Summerland half a dozen times, sometimes driving a tricked-out e-bike and speeding, other times in various different cars with headlights out, lacking insurance or that were listed as of interest to police.

Each time, it became quickly clear Albert had multiple court-ordered prohibitions from driving. His rap sheet includes more than 40 convictions in the past decades, including nine for impaired driving, many resulting in suspensions or prohibitions, according to Crown counsel Ann Lerchs.

"He’s continuing to drive while prohibited, even while he’s before the court for those exact same charges,” Lerchs said, while arguing his pattern of activity warrants a stiff sentence, seeking an overall sentence of 1,080 days which, taking into account time served, would leave 772 days left behind bars.

Albert's lawyer Michael Patterson argued for a little more leniency. He said Albert, who is currently at Okanagan Correctional Centre, has been doing important work getting clean while incarcerated, and that issues from his childhood may have contributed to his pattern of rule-breaking behaviour.

He is also on the wait list for Discovery House Recovery Centre in Penticton. None of his driving offences in these incidents involved him being inebriated, but he has a history of struggling with substances.

Ultimately, the judge ordered a full psychological and psychiatric assessment before passing a sentence. Albert will remain in custody throughout those assessments, and will appear back in court for sentencing later this summer.