Raw video captures unique view of Sunday's Summerland slide blasting

A Castanet reader captured dramatic footage Sunday night of ongoing blasting work at the Highway 97 Summerland rockslide site.

The cliff face by the highway is located just south of the community, and has been intermittently closed for maintenance and structural work since mid-May when an initial slide sent a sudden cloud of debris into the roadway and lake.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic meters of unstable material on the slope above the highway needing to be safely brought down.

"The ministry has been gradually bringing down slope material in a safe controlled manner through a combination of the airbag technique, in which airbags are lowered into tension cracks of unstable material and inflated to expand the cracks and dislodge material, and rock scaling," MoTI said in a recent statement to Castanet.

That is the process that took place Sunday evening, closing the highway once again will the work went on.

Castanet reader Chris Blake was on Okanagan Lake with a unique view, capturing the dramatic amount of debris billowing towards him.

According to the ministry's estimates, the project is expected to be fully finished by mid-July, with a goal to restore two-way traffic by the end of next week.

In the meantime, drivers should still expect occasional delays.