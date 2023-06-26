Penticton Speedway to welcome back drifting event this weekend

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Speedway is set to welcome a two-day long drifting competition this Canada Day weekend.

Capital Drift will present "Driftcation," back at the track after a hiatus since 2019, billed as "adrenaline-fueled action at the highest level."



Talented drifters from across the region will compete July 1 and 2, with gates opening at noon and the action running through to 10 p.m.



"From intense tandem battles to awe-inspiring solo runs, the event promises to push the boundaries of what's possible on the track, leaving fans on the edge of their seats," reads a press release issued Monday.

"The event promises to deliver a remarkable experience that showcases the incredible talent and dedication of the drifting community."



Tickets are $15 per adult at the gate. For more information and tickets, click here.