Public feedback sought on proposed 1,500-unit complex in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton Rendering of proposed Government Street development in Penticton.

The City of Penticton is looking for public feed back on a proposed new high-density residential development, which see up to 1,500 apartments if an Official Community Plan amendment is approved.

The property, located at 1704 Government Street, is located across the street from Penticton Regional Hospital, and features a draft plan of 11 buildings at 6-12 storeys, and ground-level retail space.

Currently, the lot is earmarked for industrial use, which would need to be legally changed to mixed-use. A policy to approve up to 12 storeys would also be required.

"Due to the size of the property and the substantial nature of this residential, office and retail mixed use development proposal, residents are encouraged to review the plans to help us determine if the change in land use from its current industrial land use is in the community’s best interest,” said Blake Laven, director of development services for the City of Penticton, in a press release issued Monday.

“Industrial land is extremely valuable for job creation and for our community’s economic health, but the proposal addresses one of our most pressing community concerns – housing. Community input into these types of decisions is critical.”

City staff had previously noted that office and retail space could support the hospital across the street, and that the lot has been "under-utilized" for multiple years.

Find the proposal online at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.

There will also be several public participation sessions which are free to attend:

Open house Wednesday, July 5, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at McLaren Park

Online information session Thursday, July 13, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. via Zoom. Register for the meeting link at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca

Information booth at the Downtown Market Saturday, July 22 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. 200 block of Main Street

Feedback opportunities will be open until July 30, 2023.

Results will be shared with the development applicant and then council and the community, before council debates its decision sometime this fall.