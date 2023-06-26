Local Penticton group raises $46K for KidSport Canada

Photo: Penticton KidSport Charity Committee

The Penticton chapter of KidSport Canada held its 20th annual fundraiser at the Penticton Golf and Country Club June 2, raising $46,500 through a silent auction and golf tournament to help give local kids access to sports in the community.

“We’ve kept on refining the event, and we’re at a point now where we sell out right away, and people really enjoy it. It’s got a great format. It caters to [all skill levels],” said Dave Lieskovsky, chair of the Penticton chapter of KidSport Canada.

“All the money that’s raised in Penticton, stays in Penticton. It’s just remarkable.”

Lieskovsky started the chapter back in 1999, inspired by a career in recreation and an understanding of the “value and impact of sports on kids.”

“That was an easy sell,” he said. “So when they started this program up in 1993, I was all over it. (In 1999) that’s when my good friend Richard Ante contacted me with this idea to have a golf tournament to provide funding for this charity.”

And this year’s fundraiser was a record-breaking event.

“I can’t say enough about Richard and the committee he’s developed. It’s comprised of people who just want to help out.”

Lieskovsky added the business community in Penticton has been a major support over the years for KidSport in Penticton.

“This tournament is indicative of how supportive the business community is for helping kids. It’s a real reflection on our community.”

The annual golf tournament had to take several years off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Lieskovsky said the support from the local community was still there.

Title sponsor Greyback Construction, who Lieskovsky said has been on board for “several years,” has been “super generous.”

“They’re so generous, that even during Covid they provided us with funding,” he said.

Last year, 69 children in Penticton have received assistance through KidSport to enroll in the sports they love.

“Whether it be hockey, gymnastics, baseball … we’ve provided support for about 16 different sports in Penticton,” explained Lieskovsky.

“I’m aware of the need for low income families, but I also understand the value of sport and all the benefits ir proxies for kids. I think a lot of people understand that.”

Lieskovsky said sports help kids develop “so many skills.”

“It develops self-discipline, there’s a physical fitness component, comradely with your friends, goal-setting. I could go on and on and on of the benefits of sports with kids,” he said.

Grants are provided to families with children aged 18 and under to help with the cost of registration fees. Up to $450 a year can be granted to each child.

For more information, to donate, or to apply for a grant, visit kidsportcanada.ca