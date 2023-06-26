Packed long weekend ahead in Penticton

Photo: Penticton Scottish Festival

Festival season is in full swing in Penticton, and there are no shortage of events this upcoming Canada Day long weekend.

Kick off the weekend at the 8th annual Penticton Scottish Festival and Highland Games at King’s Park, a two-day event starting Jun. 30 featuring both solo and team bagpipe competitions, Scottish Heavy Events, drumming competitions, and a variety of family-friendly activities including a Kids’ Zone.

Wayne McDougall, the vice president of the Penticton Scottish Festival Society, said the layout of this year’s festival makes better use of “three instead of four soccer fields,” an “advantage to spectators, who won’t have to travel as far within the park to see it all.”

The festival, which first launched in 2013 after 30 successful years of the Highland Games, was in past years a one-day event but has since expanded to two beginning this year, with a free Celtic Community Concert launching in the park at 7 p.m. on June 30.

“Featured performers include world champion bagpiper Stuart Liddell, and Steven McWirter, solo drummer,” explained McDougall. “These two men from Scotland will lead the solo piping and solo drumming categories in Saturday's competition.”

Joining them during the competitions on Jul. 1 include the Simon Fraser University Pipe Band Society and The Robert Malcolm Memorial Pipe Band.

“The Penticton Scottish Festival is unique. We are the only Highland Games in the BC southern interior,” said McDougall. “We have heard that the variety of Scottish culture on showcase is most popular, specifically the pipe bands. This year we again have the six-time world champion SFU grade one pipe band. Their precision and musicality is second to none.”

A whiskey school for guests 19 and up will be located in the park, with three classes held by the South Okanagan Whiskey Tasting Society running throughout the day (tickets can be purchased in advance at sowts.com).

The event is free to the public, so be sure to check out the Celtic Community Concert at 7 p.m. on Jun. 30, and the full-day event on Jul. 1 starting at 9 a.m., with gates opening at 8 a.m.

For more information visit pentictonscottishfestival.ca

Not far from the Penticton Scottish Festival you can find a variety of family-friendly activities at Gyro Park on Jul. 1 for Canada Day.

Activities include face painting, a market, a bouncy castle, a colouring and bubble station and free live entertainment. A variety of food trucks will also be on site.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

On Jul. 2, the Okanagan Trestles Tour kicks off, an 80 kilometre bike ride from Myra Canyon to Penticton along the historic Kettle Valley Rail Trail, with an added 40 kilometre route added this year.

The non-competitive event finishes at the Penticton Lakeside Resort with a BBQ, live music and drinks.

Although the event is sold out, be sure to check out okanagantrestlestour.com for more information.

The 11th annual Okanagan Granfondo kicks off on Sunday, Jul. 9, the 121 kilometre bike route that takes riders through Penticton providing entertainment for the entire family as spectators cheer on riders, with a pre and post-ride activities.

For more information and to view a map of the scheduled events, or to sign up to volunteer, visit okanagangranfondo.com.

July wraps up with the 5th 97 South Song Sessions, a three-day live music event featuring performances and stories by notable songwriters at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

This year’s event is titled “Spotlight on Nashville.”

“We have a lot to live up to given how successful last year’s show was,” said director Robert Ott. “We begin planning for the year’s event almost as soon as we complete the prior year. I think we’ve produced a show that will transport the audience and bring them inside the art, craft and career of songwriting and the hit songs that are part of the soundtrack of their lives. This show is a moving experience and we’re setting out to make this season the best yet.”

Grammy winner Tim Nichols will return to the host stage this year, and Canadian country music superstar Paul Brandt will also be hitting the stage.

Ott calls it “a curated journey through some of the world’s favourite songs.”

“I think that the audience is often surprised about how emotional, funny and transporting this show is. It’s a very intimate happening where you’re almost onstage with the artists and the way that the songs are presented is very moving,” he explained.

“People lean on music to get them through tough times, important milestones, amplify the good times and to explain their lives and this show is all those things at once. It’s always comforting to know that one is not alone in the human experience and this show underlines our common ground.”

And that’s what Ott and his wife, president of 97 South Song Sessions Robin Ott, hope to achieve with the event: community.

“So much of everyday life is holding your own and hopefully for a couple of hours we can find that common, human ground and give the audience the breathing room to really hear the messages in the songs and recognize that we’re all in this together!” He said.

Tickets for the event are almost sold out and Ott encourages those interested to secure their seats now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit 97southsongsessions.com.

